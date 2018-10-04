Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

Good morning, here’s your Thursday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

EVs drive innovation at Paris Motor Show

Today marks the start of the Paris Motor Show, one of the most important events in the automotive industry calendar.

The Paris Motor Show is the oldest motor show in the world, having been introducing new designs, concepts and innovations since 1898. This year will offer much the same, with the world’s biggest car companies gathering to showcase their latest developments.

Electric vehicles are, as is now the norm, likely to take centre stage in the French capital as manufacturers look to cut down emissions. Mercedes-Benz will be showing off its new fully-electric compact SUV, while the electric e-tron will lead Audi’s display.

The Paris Motor Show will open to visitors today at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, and run until Sunday, 14 October.

Trump faces fresh lawsuit

The New York Supreme Court will today hear from former The Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, who claims that she was sexually assaulted by the President of the United States Donald Trump, who previously hosted the show between 2004 and 2015.

Zervos filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump in January 2017 after he repeatedly denied her claims.

Trump agreed to provide written responses after Zervos’ legal team requested that he was questioned under oath.

The case comes at a difficult time for the under-pressure President, following the release of Stormy Daniels’ autobiography, Full Disclosure, yesterday. The adult film actress claims to have had an affair with Trump in 2006, which he denies. Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen pleaded guilty in August to making a hush payment to Daniels in the lead up to the 2016 US presidential election.

The hearing will get underway at 4pm London time.

UN celebrates World Space Week

World Space Week, a celebration of humanity’s exploration of space, gets underway today.

Started by United Nations, World Space Week begins today to coincide with the anniversary of the launch of the Sputnik satellite (the first artificial Earth satellite) in 1957. It will end on 10 October, the anniversary of the signing of the UN Treaty on Principles Governing Space Exploration and the Use of Outer Space in 1967.

Space agencies, aerospace companies, museums and other organisations will be holding events throughout the week to educate the public on the history and future of space exploration. More than 4,000 events were held last year across 82 nations.

View the full list of World Space Week events taking place this year here.

