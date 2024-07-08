Workplace assessment platform Questionmark is launching an AI-assisted authoring tool, known as Author Aide, which could make workplace assessments up to ten times faster.
The AI tool will enhance and accelerate the creation of workplace assessments and certifications, the company said on Monday (8 July).
Questionmark said Author Aide uses AI to remove the need for organisations to communicate with subject matter experts to create high-impact questions. Instead, Author Aide will quickly generate the questions using specific training material.
The company said Author Aide will keep human authorities in the driving seat and empower learning and development assessment creators to generate high-quality material spanning any subject, level and language.
Questionmark, which was acquired by Dublin-based Learnosity in June 2021, has over 700 customers worldwide.
Founded in 2007, Learnoisty is a developer of assessment infrastructure for online and digital learning. The acquisition of Questionmark was to help scale its work in corporate and certification sectors.
“We’re bringing cutting-edge AI technology and harnessing it for the corporate sector,” said Learnosity CEO Gavin Cooney.
“The arrival of Author Aide in Questionmark will significantly boost productivity for certification and workplace assessment authors and drastically reduce the common bottleneck of collaborating with subject matter experts,” he added.
Cooney said that customers should expect more AI innovations from Learnosity’s key products in the coming months.
The UK’s education technology (edtech) market was valued at $6.73bn in 2023, after experiencing a robust expansion throughout the year, according to research and analysis company GlobalData’s UK edtech forecast report.
The market’s growth was boosted by the increased availability of reasonably priced online education compared to traditional education, as well as an increased adoption of education through mobile devices.
COVID-19 was the engine that drove edtech revenue growth of 23% in 2020, with revenues rising to $158bn globally.
Between 2022 and 2030, the edtech industry will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%, reaching $535bn in 2030, according to GlobalData’s Thematic Intelligence: Edtech 2024 report.