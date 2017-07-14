Welcome to The Verdict Podcast — this week’s episode is titled: We are Prime, but what is Prime? Are you Prime?

Verdict editor Billy Bambrough and writers Amelia Heathman and Frey Lindsay talk about Amazon Prime day and Frey struggles with the phrase “Smart Speaker”.

Then, the Taylor review on working practices is finally out, will this do anything to help the working lives of those in the gig economy or is it just another government review with no weight to it?

Finally, Brexit’s happening! Maybe. The Conservatives have finally published the Great Repeal Bill, the process by which Britain starts heaving over large sections of EU law and calling it our own. Will it fit? Can it work? Find out on the Verdict podcast.

