Good morning, here’s your Tuesday morning briefing to set you up for the day ahead. Look out for these three things happening around the world today.

US state Attorneys debate tech giants

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will host the 50 state Attorney Generals today for talks on tech giants such Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

The meeting has been called to discuss concerns that these companies are “intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas”, Justice Department spokesperson Devin O’Malley said. Republican politicians, including President Donald Trump, have accused social media platforms of suppressing conservative voices on their platforms.

The role of social media companies in election meddling is also likely to be discussed. Russia is largely thought to have helped to put Trump in the White House by using social media bots to spread misinformation and influence opinions in the lead up to the 2016 presidential vote.

According to reports, Sessions is considering the possibility of an investigation into the tech giants.

Gates Foundation hosts annual Goalkeepers event

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will host its second annual Goalkeepers event today, where it will provide an update on progression towards achieving its Global Goals.

Based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, the Gates Foundation hopes to do its part to solve global issues such as poverty, inequality, climate change and disease.

This year the Goalkeepers event will focus on the young population and how changing views will impact the future of health, equality, and overall development.

Speakers at this year’s event will include musician Ed Sheeran, actor Stephen Fry and British politician David Miliband.

The event will take place over the next two days in New York City.

Nike posts Q1 earnings

Sportswear giant Nike will report its first quarter results for its fiscal 2019 year today.

Analysts have predicted that Nike sales may have spiked as a result of its decision to sign controversial American football player Colin Kaepernick, who started the widespread NFL protests against racial inequality, to star in its latest commercials. Despite some backlash, polls have found that the decision was largely welcomed by the young demographic that the brand is targeting.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today

Nike stock is currently at an all-time high, having climbed by more than 60% in the past 12 months. Analysts have predicted earnings per share of $0.62 on revenue of $9.93bn.

Results will be released on the Nike investors website after the New York Stock Exchange closes.

