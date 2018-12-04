Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

To help you through the hassle of Christmas shopping and to avoid the hustle and bustle of stores as Christmas Day approaches, Verdict has put together various handy lists of great Christmas gift ideas.

Gifts for him: Our guide to the perfect Christmas presents for him

A selection of gifts for one of the trickiest groups to buy for: men. Often an impossible task, we’ve made it a little easier, with suitable gifts for tech lovers, foodies and those that refuse to grow up.

Verdict’s top pick

Lego Creator: Roller Coaster: More than 4,100 Lego pieces to keep your loved ones quiet throughout Boxing Day. This intricate theme park build comes with a chain lift model, two trains and a handful of figures, allowing your creation to come to life once completed. Price: £299.99

Gifts for the eco-friendly: The ultimate zero-waste Christmas gift guide

Thousands of tonnes of plastic waste is created every Christmas. Give the Earth a gift of its own this year by going waste free. Here is our selection of zero-waste, earth-friendly Christmas gifts.

Verdict’s top pick

Yuhme The Change Bottle: A stylish water bottle made from sugar cane and CO2 negative that helps to provide clean water to those most in need in the Central African Republic. Price: £26

Gifts for unicorn lovers: Our guide to the perfect weird and wonderful unicorn presents

The problem with finding a unicorn present is certainly not a lack of options, but rather sorting the real treasures from the tat. Here are some magical gifts for the unicorn lover in your life.

Verdict’s top pick

Adopt a Unicorn by WWF: So you won’t be adopting an actual unicorn, but you will be helping to protect the endangered wild rhino, which is basically just a dirty, chubby unicorn anyway. Price: £36

Secret Santa gifts: The best gifts you can buy for under £5

Be it for a colleague, friend or family member, we’ve brought together a selection of unique and thoughtful gifts for a variety of tastes that won’t break the bank. Check out the best gifts that money can buy (for under £5).

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Verdict’s top pick

Build-On Brick Mug: The perfect present for big kids, this Lego-themed mug makes it possible to build your own creations while staying caffeinated. Price: £4.96

Alcohol gifts: Luxury tipples to spread some Christmas spirit

From Venezuelan sipping rum to gin in a perfume bottle, these luxury tipples will help to make it a Christmas to remember (or not to remember, depending on how much you have). o help spread some Christmas spirit, Verdict has compiled a list of some of the best alcohol gifts to give this year.

Verdict’s top pick

Santa Teresa 1796: Santa Teresa is a sipping rum, best enjoyed on its own. A fruity, sweet aroma makes way to a honey taste with hints of wood that combine to produce a wonderful flavour. Price: £44.99 (70cl)

Gifts for the glamorous: A Christmas gift guide for beauty lovers

Verdict has pulled together the ultimate list for makeup and beauty lovers, so you can at least look good while you’re stuffing your face this Christmas. With something here for every budget, there no excuse to not click and purchase.

Verdict’s top pick

FOREO UFO Smart Mask: The world’s first smart mask treatment will help to shave valuable minutes off of your skincare routine, combining technology with Korean mask formulas for an out-of-this-world facial. Price: £249

Gifts for vegans: Our guide to the best vegan and cruelty-free presents

As veganism is becoming ever more popular, it is highly likely that there will be at least one vegan on your Christmas list this year. To help you navigate a minefield of potential slip-ups, Verdict has compiled a list of gifts for the strictest of vegans.

Verdict’s top pick

The Big Vegan Cheese Making Kit: This vegan cheese making kit delivers everything you need to make six varieties of fresh, dairy free cheese: mozzarella, ricotta, mascarpone, halloumi, feta and parmesan. Price: £27.50