From Facebook’s murky past to the antics of Donald Trump, with a few too many data breaches and Brexit developments mixed in, Verdict has provided in-depth coverage of the biggest stories of 2018, answering the who’s, what’s, where’s and when’s that the world wanted answers to.
With Brexit looming and technology such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and IoT still expected to revolutionise the business world, the Verdict team is hard at work preparing for another busy year.
Until then, here is a selection of Verdict’s best articles of 2018 for you to enjoy.
Digital Disruption – Brexit – Politics and Policy – Money Matters – Commerce – The Future of Sport – Renewable Revolution – Medical Marvels – New Media – Lifestyle
Best of Digital Disruption
Transforming tech training in the Silicon Slopes: A visit to Salt Lake City’s Pluralsight
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang: We’re in the ‘era of the automation of automation’
3 Things That Will Change the World Today
Tim Berners-Lee on the World Wide Web and Solid: “Vague, but exciting”
Dark web recruitment: In the web’s lawless underbelly, there are still rules
Best of Brexit
Brexit stockpiling: The supplies you need to survive a no-deal Brexit
“Frankly insane”? Tech industry reacts to Brexit Withdrawal Agreement
The lynx effect: Could Gove’s Green Brexit make apex predators a farmer’s best friend?
Best of Politics and Policy
No killer robot ban a “danger to humanity” warns Noel Sharkey
From Rocket Man to McMuffin: The many nicknames that Trump has dished out during his time in office
How water, rather than oil, could spark conflict in the Middle East
Kanye West’s leadership tips: ‘Have the balls’ and 7 other takeaways from his meeting with Trump
How Brazil’s ‘Tropical Trump’ has copied the US President’s social media approach
Dictator Top Trumps: Who is the world’s best worst supreme leader?
Best of Money Matters
Future of cryptocurrency: What lies ahead for Bitcoin and its alternatives
Bitcoin is ten: Five ways fintech has transformed over the last decade
How an average salary in London compares to other big cities
The extent of the London housing crisis… and a possible solution to the problem
Best of The Future of Sport
Who’s top of the football cybersecurity league? Probably not who you think
Good times lie ahead for drone racing, the sport of the future that’s gunning for your attention
How Sheikh Mansour bought Manchester City Premier League success
Best of Commerce
Coal Drops Yard: The experience-focused blueprint for new model retail
The ASOS silk ban reveals the disconnect between veganism and environmentalism – and creates a challenge for brands
How Nike has doubled its revenue in another decade of sportswear dominance
Business or pleasure? The world’s most unusual office spaces
Best of Renewable Revolution
Watch: Hyundai Nexo, the hydrogen fuel cell car that cleans the air as it drives
What is peak oil? And what will happen to the industry if we reach it?
The Yangtze deposits 55% of all river marine plastic pollution – but China is finally taking action
Lithium: The world’s hottest commodity and the companies that are mining it
Best of Medical Marvels
Immunotherapy could revolutionise cancer treatment and pharma giants are scrambling to be a part of it
Best of New Media
Facebook alternatives: Is there a blockchain solution for social media?
Donald Trump: Forget the Fake News Awards, here are the Verdict Fake Tweet Awards
Fire and Fury: ‘Fake it until you make it’ and 12 other leadership tips from Donald Trump book
Best of Lifestyle
Are virtual reality arcades the future? We visited London’s first VR arcade to find out
Inside the movie marketing machine: How studios turn a film into a blockbuster
Grain to glass: The intricacies of producing the perfect gin
From ancient civilisations to craft micro-brews — How beer conquered the world
Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge: Despite delays and rising costs, locals remain positive