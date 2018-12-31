Luke covers tech, sports and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

From Facebook’s murky past to the antics of Donald Trump, with a few too many data breaches and Brexit developments mixed in, Verdict has provided in-depth coverage of the biggest stories of 2018, answering the who’s, what’s, where’s and when’s that the world wanted answers to.

With Brexit looming and technology such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and IoT still expected to revolutionise the business world, the Verdict team is hard at work preparing for another busy year.

Until then, here is a selection of Verdict’s best articles of 2018 for you to enjoy.

Digital Disruption – Brexit – Politics and Policy – Money Matters – Commerce – The Future of Sport – Renewable Revolution – Medical Marvels – New Media – Lifestyle

Best of Digital Disruption

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Best of Brexit

Best of Politics and Policy

Best of Money Matters

Best of The Future of Sport

Best of Commerce

Best of Renewable Revolution

Best of Medical Marvels

Best of New Media